Rudy Gay on Kings 106-98 loss vs LA Clippers

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins walked away from the Kings 102-100 victory over Phildelphia with a great deal of respect for the Phildelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid. This was the first time that Cousins has been able to play against Embiid, and the two seemed to enjoy taking shots and getting physical with one another through the first half of play at the Golden 1 Center on Monday, December 26, 2016. Cousins called Embiid a "special kid," and thinks that when he develops a better understanding of the game, "he's going to be scary man...that's a special kid."