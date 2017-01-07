Kings to host high-powered Warriors

1:40 Before the deluge: Aerial tour shows Cosumnes River in the valley before big storm Pause

0:19 First wave of weekend storm blankets Redding in snow

2:10 Concerns about the storm? Here's the latest

1:19 Sneak preview of Sacramento's "Ice Blocks"

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

3:28 January 1997 Northern California flood: Broken levees, mudslides, homes under water

0:45 A twist on snowboarding in Redding

4:54 They're lined up: Another storm is poised to hit after weekend deluge

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right