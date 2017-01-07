Kings Blog

January 7, 2017 4:50 PM

Kings to host high-powered Warriors

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (15-21) vs. Warriors (31-6)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Sunday, 6 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Watch the 3s: The Kings have trouble guarding the 3-point line, where the Warriors are shooting 37.9 percent. If Golden State gets hot from beyond the arc, Sacramento will struggle to keep pace. The Warriors are averaging a league-high 117.5 points.

2. Inside advantage: Golden State excels with its small lineup but lacks a player to match up with DeMarcus Cousins. When the Warriors play small, the Kings need Cousins to score in the post.

3. A solid start: The Warriors are explosive offensively. The Kings cannot afford to trail early or get into a high-scoring game.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

10

Ty Lawson

PG

7

Darren Collison

SG

22

Matt Barnes

SF

8

Rudy Gay

PF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

C

Warriors

No.

Player

Pos.

30

Stephen Curry

PG

11

Klay Thompson

SG

35

Kevin Durant

SF

23

Draymond Green

PF

27

Zaza Pachulia

C

