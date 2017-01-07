Kings to host high-powered Warriors

Kings (15-21) vs. Warriors (31-6)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Watch the 3s: The Kings have trouble guarding the 3-point line, where the Warriors are shooting 37.9 percent. If Golden State gets hot from beyond the arc, Sacramento will struggle to keep pace. The Warriors are averaging a league-high 117.5 points.
2. Inside advantage: Golden State excels with its small lineup but lacks a player to match up with DeMarcus Cousins. When the Warriors play small, the Kings need Cousins to score in the post.
3. A solid start: The Warriors are explosive offensively. The Kings cannot afford to trail early or get into a high-scoring game.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
10
Ty Lawson
PG
7
Darren Collison
SG
22
Matt Barnes
SF
8
Rudy Gay
PF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
C
Warriors
No.
Player
Pos.
30
Stephen Curry
PG
11
Klay Thompson
SG
35
Kevin Durant
SF
23
Draymond Green
PF
27
Zaza Pachulia
C
Comments