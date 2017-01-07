Kings to face NBA finalists Warriors, Cavs at Golden 1 Center

Sunday vs. Warriors
Time: 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: The Warriors swept the Kings last season, and Sacramento now must worry about Kevin Durant.
Warrior to watch: Durant has fit in just fine in his first season with Golden State. The former MVP is averaging 25.9 points and shooting 53.4 percent, both team highs.
Last meeting: Despite DeMarcus Cousins’ 33 points and 10 rebounds, the Kings lost 128-116 on Jan. 9 at Sleep Train Arena.
Tuesday vs. Pistons
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Detroit seeks its second consecutive playoff berth but is under .500. The Pistons have one of the NBA’s premier rebounders, center Andre Drummond.
Piston to watch: The Kings must closely monitor forward Tobias Harris, who’s averaging a team-high 16.6 points.
Last meeting: Cousins had 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Kings lost 115-108 on March 18 at the Palace of Auburn Hills.
Friday vs. Cavaliers
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: The defending champion Cavaliers shoot 3-pointers well, and the Kings have trouble guarding the 3-point line, not to mention keeping LeBron James and Kyrie Irving out of the paint.
Cavalier to watch: Irving is healthy this season and playing at an elite level. He is averaging 24.2 points and taking some pressure off James, who remains dominant.
Last meeting: Cleveland won 120-111 on March 9 at Sleep Train Arena. Cousins led the Kings with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
