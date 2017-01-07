Kings Blog

January 7, 2017 6:25 PM

Kings to face NBA finalists Warriors, Cavs at Golden 1 Center

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Sunday vs. Warriors

Time: 6 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: The Warriors swept the Kings last season, and Sacramento now must worry about Kevin Durant.

Warrior to watch: Durant has fit in just fine in his first season with Golden State. The former MVP is averaging 25.9 points and shooting 53.4 percent, both team highs.

Last meeting: Despite DeMarcus Cousins’ 33 points and 10 rebounds, the Kings lost 128-116 on Jan. 9 at Sleep Train Arena.

Tuesday vs. Pistons

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: Detroit seeks its second consecutive playoff berth but is under .500. The Pistons have one of the NBA’s premier rebounders, center Andre Drummond.

Piston to watch: The Kings must closely monitor forward Tobias Harris, who’s averaging a team-high 16.6 points.

Last meeting: Cousins had 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Kings lost 115-108 on March 18 at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Friday vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: The defending champion Cavaliers shoot 3-pointers well, and the Kings have trouble guarding the 3-point line, not to mention keeping LeBron James and Kyrie Irving out of the paint.

Cavalier to watch: Irving is healthy this season and playing at an elite level. He is averaging 24.2 points and taking some pressure off James, who remains dominant.

Last meeting: Cleveland won 120-111 on March 9 at Sleep Train Arena. Cousins led the Kings with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Sports Videos