Kings Daily: Warriors bring stormy mood to town

Voisin: Warriors at Golden 1 Center for first time
The Warriors arrive in Sacramento for their first peek at Golden 1 Center with a 31-6 record and as talent-rich as the nearest Brinks truck. And, also, in an irritable mood. See, when you expect to win every game, and you blow a 19-point, fourth-quarter lead to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, it feels as if the sky is falling.
Game plan: Kings vs. Warriors
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.
Week ahead outlook
The Kings continue their seven-game homestand by facing powerful Golden State and Cleveland with Detroit in between. Check out analysis of each matchup.
Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams
The Clippers, with Chris Paul back, are on the verge of the top five. The Kings, meanwhile, are headed in the other direction.
NBA beat: Malone gets Nuggets moving
When Michael Malone was hired as the Nuggets’ coach before the 2015-16 season, some wondered if he could implement a style that fit its young roster in Denver, where being able to run in high altitude can provide a greater home-court advantage.
