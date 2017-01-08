Kings Blog

January 8, 2017

Kings Daily: Warriors bring stormy mood to town

Jason Jones

Voisin: Warriors at Golden 1 Center for first time

The Warriors arrive in Sacramento for their first peek at Golden 1 Center with a 31-6 record and as talent-rich as the nearest Brinks truck. And, also, in an irritable mood. See, when you expect to win every game, and you blow a 19-point, fourth-quarter lead to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, it feels as if the sky is falling.

Game plan: Kings vs. Warriors

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Week ahead outlook

The Kings continue their seven-game homestand by facing powerful Golden State and Cleveland with Detroit in between. Check out analysis of each matchup.

Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams

The Clippers, with Chris Paul back, are on the verge of the top five. The Kings, meanwhile, are headed in the other direction.

NBA beat: Malone gets Nuggets moving

When Michael Malone was hired as the Nuggets’ coach before the 2015-16 season, some wondered if he could implement a style that fit its young roster in Denver, where being able to run in high altitude can provide a greater home-court advantage.

 
Kings Blog

