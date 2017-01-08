Kings Blog

January 8, 2017 9:28 PM

Warriors overwhelm Kings in second half behind Curry, Durant

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Stephen Curry led a second-half charge, finishing with 30 points as the Golden State Warriors erased a 16-point first-half deficit for a 117-106 victory Sunday night at Golden 1 Center. Kevin Durant added 28 points as Golden State dominated the second half. Rudy Gay led the Kings with 23 points. Sacramento has dropped its last three games, all at home.

Turning point: The Warriors opened the third quarter on a 17-7 run to take a 68-65 lead, their first of the game, and never trailed again.

X-factor: Golden State outscored the Kings 52-36 in the paint, hurting Sacramento with excellent passes that led to layups.

Records: Kings 15-22; Warriors 32-6

Jason Jones

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Dave Joerger pregame conference vs Golden State Warriors

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos