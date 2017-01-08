Warriors overwhelm Kings in second half behind Curry, Durant

Player of the game: Stephen Curry led a second-half charge, finishing with 30 points as the Golden State Warriors erased a 16-point first-half deficit for a 117-106 victory Sunday night at Golden 1 Center. Kevin Durant added 28 points as Golden State dominated the second half. Rudy Gay led the Kings with 23 points. Sacramento has dropped its last three games, all at home.
Turning point: The Warriors opened the third quarter on a 17-7 run to take a 68-65 lead, their first of the game, and never trailed again.
X-factor: Golden State outscored the Kings 52-36 in the paint, hurting Sacramento with excellent passes that led to layups.
Records: Kings 15-22; Warriors 32-6
