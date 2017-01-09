Kings Daily: First-round playoff preview?

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings, Warriors could meet in NBA playoffs
The Warriors improve their NBA-best record to 32-6 with a 117-106 victory over the Kings at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is among five teams within two games of each other for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Kings are ninth in the West at 15-22, percentage points behind Portland for the final postseason spot.
Recap: Warriors overwhelm Kings in second half
Stephen Curry leads a second-half charge, finishing with 30 points as Golden State erases a 16-point first-half deficit for a 117-106 victory Sunday.
Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Golden State Warriors
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ loss to the Warriors at Golden 1 Center.
Comments