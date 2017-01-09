Kings Blog

January 9, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: First-round playoff preview?

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings, Warriors could meet in NBA playoffs

The Warriors improve their NBA-best record to 32-6 with a 117-106 victory over the Kings at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is among five teams within two games of each other for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Kings are ninth in the West at 15-22, percentage points behind Portland for the final postseason spot.

Recap: Warriors overwhelm Kings in second half

Stephen Curry leads a second-half charge, finishing with 30 points as Golden State erases a 16-point first-half deficit for a 117-106 victory Sunday.

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Golden State Warriors

A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ loss to the Warriors at Golden 1 Center.

Warriors 117, Kings 106 in photos

Video: Joerger speaks before Sunday’s game

 
Kings Blog

DeMarcus Cousins on loss to Golden State Warriors

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos