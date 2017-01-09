Kings’ homestand continues with visit by Pistons

Kings (15-22) vs. Pistons (18-21)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Transition defense: Golden State outscored Sacramento 28-3 in fast-break points Sunday. The Pistons aren’t nearly as explosive as the Warriors, but if the Kings slack off, they can make Detroit look just as good.
2. Space and patience: With Andre Drummond, the Pistons can match up physically with DeMarcus Cousins. The Kings must space the floor, and Cousins must avoid dribbling into crowds.
3. Complete game: The Kings must play a complete 48 minutes or risk falling to 0-4 on this seven-game homestand.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
17
Garrett Temple
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
43
Anthony Tolliver
PF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
C
Pistons
No.
Player
Pos.
1
Reggie Jackson
PG
5
K. Caldwell-Pope
SG
13
Marcus Morris
SF
30
Jon Leuer
PF
0
Andre Drummond
C
