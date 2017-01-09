Kings Blog

January 9, 2017 6:47 PM

Kings’ homestand continues with visit by Pistons

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (15-22) vs. Pistons (18-21)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Transition defense: Golden State outscored Sacramento 28-3 in fast-break points Sunday. The Pistons aren’t nearly as explosive as the Warriors, but if the Kings slack off, they can make Detroit look just as good.

2. Space and patience: With Andre Drummond, the Pistons can match up physically with DeMarcus Cousins. The Kings must space the floor, and Cousins must avoid dribbling into crowds.

3. Complete game: The Kings must play a complete 48 minutes or risk falling to 0-4 on this seven-game homestand.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

17

Garrett Temple

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

43

Anthony Tolliver

PF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

C

Pistons

No.

Player

Pos.

1

Reggie Jackson

PG

5

K. Caldwell-Pope

SG

13

Marcus Morris

SF

30

Jon Leuer

PF

0

Andre Drummond

C

 
