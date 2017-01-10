Kings Blog

January 10, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Rest Cousins for playoff hunt?

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings: Concerns over Cousins’ workload

Coach Dave Joerger suggests fatigue was a factor in All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins’ off-night in Sunday’s loss to Golden State. But can the Kings afford to give him any games off to rest as they try to end their 10-year playoff absence?

Game plan: Kings vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Scouting the opponent: Pistons coming off double-OT win

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes a 3-pointer with 9.4 seconds left, and the Detroit Pistons outlast the Portland Trail Blazers 125-124 in double overtime Sunday night in a game postponed a day because of a winter storm. The Pistons visit Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.

Home woes drop Kings in rankings roundup

Sacramento’s winless week at Golden 1 Center doesn’t sit well with the national pollsters.

 
Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

