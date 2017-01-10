Kings Daily: Rest Cousins for playoff hunt?

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings: Concerns over Cousins’ workload
Coach Dave Joerger suggests fatigue was a factor in All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins’ off-night in Sunday’s loss to Golden State. But can the Kings afford to give him any games off to rest as they try to end their 10-year playoff absence?
Today’s video: Cousins talks about the loss to the Warriors
Game plan: Kings vs. Detroit Pistons
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.
Scouting the opponent: Pistons coming off double-OT win
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes a 3-pointer with 9.4 seconds left, and the Detroit Pistons outlast the Portland Trail Blazers 125-124 in double overtime Sunday night in a game postponed a day because of a winter storm. The Pistons visit Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.
Home woes drop Kings in rankings roundup
Sacramento’s winless week at Golden 1 Center doesn’t sit well with the national pollsters.
