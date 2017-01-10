Kings erase 18-point deficit, top Pistons 100-94

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins posted game highs of 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the Kings erased an 18-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 100-94 Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings outscored the Pistons 32-17 in the fourth quarter and ended a three-game losing streak.
Turning point: Garrett Temple’s 3-pointer with 1:54 to play gave the Kings their first lead of the second half, 95-92.
X-factor: The reserves started the Kings’ comeback from 18 down in the third quarter. Kosta Koufos finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Omri Casspi grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds.
Records: Kings 16-22; Pistons 18-22
