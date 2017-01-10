Kings Blog

January 10, 2017 10:13 PM

Kings erase 18-point deficit, top Pistons 100-94

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins posted game highs of 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the Kings erased an 18-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 100-94 Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings outscored the Pistons 32-17 in the fourth quarter and ended a three-game losing streak.

Turning point: Garrett Temple’s 3-pointer with 1:54 to play gave the Kings their first lead of the second half, 95-92.

X-factor: The reserves started the Kings’ comeback from 18 down in the third quarter. Kosta Koufos finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Omri Casspi grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds.

Records: Kings 16-22; Pistons 18-22

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings head coach Dave Joerger outlines strategy against Pistons

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos