Kings shrug off Pistons’ 11-point fourth-quarter lead

A statistical look at the Kings’ 100-94 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center:
4: Fourth-quarter rebounds by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi (who had a season-high 10). The Kings outrebounded the Pistons 14-8 in the quarter.
Clutch defense ✔— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 11, 2017
Clutch offense ✔
Kings win ✔✔✔
Highlights from the comeback W ⬇ pic.twitter.com/qE4ZH3QH42
7: Blocked shots by the Pistons’ Andre Drummond.
10: Advantage by the Kings bench (28) over the Pistons (10).
11: Pistons’ largest lead in the fourth quarter.
12: Kings’ offensive rebounds. They had one in their Sunday loss to Golden State.
13: Game-high rebounds by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins.
18: Largest lead by the Pistons.
20.6: Advantage the Kings (55.6) held over the Pistons (35.0) in shooting percentage during the fourth quarter.
32: Points by the Kings in the fourth quarter. They held the Pistons to 17.
38: Games it took the Kings to get their 22nd win. It took them 39 games last season.
54.2: Kings’ 3-point shooting percentage (13 of 24).
80: Shooting percentage by Cousins from 3-point range (4 of 5).
