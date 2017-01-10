Kings Blog

January 10, 2017 10:57 PM

Kings shrug off Pistons’ 11-point fourth-quarter lead

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jeff Caraska

jcaraska@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 100-94 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center:

4: Fourth-quarter rebounds by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi (who had a season-high 10). The Kings outrebounded the Pistons 14-8 in the quarter.

7: Blocked shots by the Pistons’ Andre Drummond.

10: Advantage by the Kings bench (28) over the Pistons (10).

11: Pistons’ largest lead in the fourth quarter.

12: Kings’ offensive rebounds. They had one in their Sunday loss to Golden State.

13: Game-high rebounds by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins.

18: Largest lead by the Pistons.

20.6: Advantage the Kings (55.6) held over the Pistons (35.0) in shooting percentage during the fourth quarter.

32: Points by the Kings in the fourth quarter. They held the Pistons to 17.

38: Games it took the Kings to get their 22nd win. It took them 39 games last season.

54.2: Kings’ 3-point shooting percentage (13 of 24).

80: Shooting percentage by Cousins from 3-point range (4 of 5).

View the box score

View a gallery

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings head coach Dave Joerger outlines strategy against Pistons

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos