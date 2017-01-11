Kings Blog

January 11, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Kings erase 18-point deficit

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Cousins’ big night leads Kings’ win over Pistons

DeMarcus Cousins has game highs of 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 100-94 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Cousins was 4 of 5 from 3-point range, including a late three-pointer.

Ailene Voisin: Garrett Temple took unique path to NBA

Versatile journeyman Garrett Temple is proving to be one of general manager Vlade Divac’s best offseason acquisitions. Temple brings stability, versatility and a fascinating background to Sacramento.

Kings notes: Barnes rests; is Cousins due for night off?

Forward Matt Barnes (rest) was inactive for the first time this season when the Kings faced Detroit. Coach Dave Joerger says the Kings might rest players depending on their workload. No player has shouldered a heavier one than DeMarcus Cousins.

Scouting the opponent: Cavs fall to Jazz

Utah’s Gordon Hayward scores 28 points to help the Jazz defeat the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 100-92. The Cavaliers visit the Kings on Friday.

Crunching the numbers: Behind the Kings’ win over Pistons

Breaking down the box score from the Kings’ 100-94 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Gallery: Kings top Pistons

 
Kings Blog

DeMarcus Cousins on victory vs Detroit Pistons and new contract

Sports Videos