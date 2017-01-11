Kings Daily: Kings erase 18-point deficit

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Cousins’ big night leads Kings’ win over Pistons
DeMarcus Cousins has game highs of 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 100-94 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Cousins was 4 of 5 from 3-point range, including a late three-pointer.
Ailene Voisin: Garrett Temple took unique path to NBA
Versatile journeyman Garrett Temple is proving to be one of general manager Vlade Divac’s best offseason acquisitions. Temple brings stability, versatility and a fascinating background to Sacramento.
Kings notes: Barnes rests; is Cousins due for night off?
Forward Matt Barnes (rest) was inactive for the first time this season when the Kings faced Detroit. Coach Dave Joerger says the Kings might rest players depending on their workload. No player has shouldered a heavier one than DeMarcus Cousins.
Scouting the opponent: Cavs fall to Jazz
Utah’s Gordon Hayward scores 28 points to help the Jazz defeat the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 100-92. The Cavaliers visit the Kings on Friday.
Crunching the numbers: Behind the Kings’ win over Pistons
Breaking down the box score from the Kings’ 100-94 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Comments