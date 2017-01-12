Kings Daily: Boogie onboard for long haul

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Furillo: Is Cousins worth $200M to Kings fans?
Two-time Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins might have the talent to make what the market will bear, and one day in his career he might demonstrate that he has the character to make him one of the top earners in his profession. So far, he has not. But Cousins says he wants to stay in town.
Veteran Tolliver starting to find his niche
Because of a logjam in the Kings’ frontcourt, veteran forward Anthony Tolliver, playing for his ninth NBA team in nine seasons, was buried on the depth chart early in the season, appearing in just eight of Sacramento’s first 20 games. But his role has expanded greatly in the past month. Over his past 17 games, Tolliver is averaging 25.6 minutes and 8.8 points while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3-point range – all numbers above his career averages.
Video: DeMarcus Cousins turns mic on reporters after being asked if he wants to be in Sacramento
Scouting the opponent: McCollum leads Blazers past Cavs
C.J. McCollum scores 27 points and the Trail Blazers shake off fatigue caused by weather-related travel delays to beat the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, the Kings’ opponent Friday night at Golden 1 Center, 102-86 on Wednesday night.
