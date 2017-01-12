Kings host world champion Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden 1 Center

Kings (16-22) vs. Cavaliers (28-10)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Close out: Even without injured J.R. Smith, the Cavaliers have plenty of 3-point threats in Kyrie Irving, Channing Frye and, now, Kyle Korver. The Kings will need to be active on the defensive end to contest those looks.
2. Turnovers: The Kings have committed 36 turnovers over their past two games. They’ll want to avoid another poor effort like they gave Sunday against the Warriors, who outscored them 28-3 on fast breaks.
3. Slow Kyrie: Irving averaged 31 points in two games against the Kings last season. He and the Cavaliers should be geared up for this game after two losses and with Golden State looming Monday.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
17
Garrett Temple
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
43
Anthony Tolliver
PF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
C
Cavaliers
No.
Player
Pos.
2
Kyrie Irving
PG
14
DeAndre Liggins
SG
23
LeBron James
SF
0
Kevin Love
PF
13
Tristan Thompson
C
