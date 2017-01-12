Kings Blog

January 12, 2017 7:06 PM

Kings host world champion Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden 1 Center

Kings (16-22) vs. Cavaliers (28-10)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Close out: Even without injured J.R. Smith, the Cavaliers have plenty of 3-point threats in Kyrie Irving, Channing Frye and, now, Kyle Korver. The Kings will need to be active on the defensive end to contest those looks.

2. Turnovers: The Kings have committed 36 turnovers over their past two games. They’ll want to avoid another poor effort like they gave Sunday against the Warriors, who outscored them 28-3 on fast breaks.

3. Slow Kyrie: Irving averaged 31 points in two games against the Kings last season. He and the Cavaliers should be geared up for this game after two losses and with Golden State looming Monday.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

17

Garrett Temple

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

43

Anthony Tolliver

PF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

C

Cavaliers

No.

Player

Pos.

2

Kyrie Irving

PG

14

DeAndre Liggins

SG

23

LeBron James

SF

0

Kevin Love

PF

13

Tristan Thompson

C

