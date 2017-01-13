Kings Blog

January 13, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: King James is on his way

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Voisin: James, Cavs make first trip to Golden 1 Center

LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Golden 1 Center on Friday for the first time? In the year that we lost Prince, Muhammad Ali, Harper Lee, John Glenn, among others, that the presidential election transitioned into a messy, mean-spirited cartoon, and that terrorists struck with a ferocity around the globe, the NBA’s greatest player provided a Great Escape.

Cousins, Kings look to rebound on boards

The Kings rank 29th in the NBA in rebounds per game. DeMarcus Cousins averages 10.1 per game despite a brief dip in numbers the last couple of weeks. While Cousins has recorded 18 games with double-digit rebounds this season, the rest of the Kings’ roster has combined for 11. Dave Joerger says better rebounding is “a lot more complicated” than just boxing out.

Game plan: Kings vs. Cavaliers

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Scouting the opponent: McCollum leads Blazers past Cavs

C.J. McCollum scored 27 points, and Portland Trail Blazers shook off fatigue caused by weather-related travel delays to beat the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, the Kings’ opponent Friday night at Golden 1 Center, 102-86 on Wednesday night.

Curry, Durant, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

Klay Thompson returns from a one-game absence for rest and scores 23 points with four 3-pointers as the Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 127-107 on Thursday night.

 
Kings Blog

Kings' Anthony Tolliver not concerned if he's starting or coming off bench

Sports Videos