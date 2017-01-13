Kings Daily: King James is on his way

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Voisin: James, Cavs make first trip to Golden 1 Center
LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Golden 1 Center on Friday for the first time? In the year that we lost Prince, Muhammad Ali, Harper Lee, John Glenn, among others, that the presidential election transitioned into a messy, mean-spirited cartoon, and that terrorists struck with a ferocity around the globe, the NBA’s greatest player provided a Great Escape.
Cousins, Kings look to rebound on boards
The Kings rank 29th in the NBA in rebounds per game. DeMarcus Cousins averages 10.1 per game despite a brief dip in numbers the last couple of weeks. While Cousins has recorded 18 games with double-digit rebounds this season, the rest of the Kings’ roster has combined for 11. Dave Joerger says better rebounding is “a lot more complicated” than just boxing out.
Game plan: Kings vs. Cavaliers
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Scouting the opponent: McCollum leads Blazers past Cavs
C.J. McCollum scored 27 points, and Portland Trail Blazers shook off fatigue caused by weather-related travel delays to beat the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, the Kings’ opponent Friday night at Golden 1 Center, 102-86 on Wednesday night.
Curry, Durant, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons
Klay Thompson returns from a one-game absence for rest and scores 23 points with four 3-pointers as the Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 127-107 on Thursday night.
