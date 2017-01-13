Cavs get big games from their Big 3 to top Kings 120-108

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates a basket against the Kings during Friday night’s game at Golden 1 Center.
Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) loses the ball to Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins leaves the floor after missing the last shot of the second quarter in the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings Ty Lawson drives and scores past Cleveland Cavalier Kyrie Irving in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings fan tucks a Darren Collison flip card into his pants at the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins drives and scores past Cleveland Cavalier Channing Frye in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings Rudy Gay and Cleveland Cavalier Kevin Love battle for a rebound in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins puts up a left handed shot for two points in the second quarter in the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Cleveland Cavalier Labron James in the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger looks down after another bad offensive possession in the second quarter in the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings GM Vlade Divac glances at the scoreboard in the second quarter in the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings Matt Barnes is called for the offensive foul as he drives to the basket, guarded by Cavalier DeAndre Liggins in the second quarter in the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) during their game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Ralph DeLoach of Sacramento celebrates his sixtieth birthday at the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) goes to the basket over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a foul call while being defended by Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings guard Ty Lawson calls out a play against Cleveland on Friday night. Lawson has played the entire fourth quarter in several recent wins.
Jeremiah Bates, age 14 of Sacramento tries to stop after loosing his cap at the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
The Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins (15) talks with teammates during a timeout after teammate forward Rudy Gay (8) lost the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) beats Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) to a rebound during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) looks to make a pass against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Cleveland’s LeBron James celebrates a basket during the Cavaliers game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center on Friday night. It was Cleveland’s first visit to the new arena.
Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) and teammate forward Rudy Gay (8) defend Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) reacts to a lost ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings head coach David Joerger and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue shares a light moment before the game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) gets the rebound with teammate forward Kevin Love (0) against the Kings during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) is unable to come up with the rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings coach Dave Joerger and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue talk before the game Friday night at Golden 1 Center.
