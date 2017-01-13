Kings Blog

January 13, 2017

Cavs get big games from their Big 3 to top Kings 120-108

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: LeBron James had 16 points and 15 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers ended their two-game losing streak with a 120-108 win over the Kings on Friday night at Golden 1 Center. Kyrie Irving led the Cavs with 26 points and Kevin Love had 15 points and 18 rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Kings. Rudy Gay added 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Turning point: After briefly trailing by three, Cleveland overwhelmed the Kings to take a 32-15 lead after the first quarter. The Kings got as close as six points in the fourth quarter, but could not overcome falling behind by as many as 24.

X-factor: The Kings gave up too many easy points in the first half, when. Cleveland scored 18 of their 24 fast-break points.

Records: Kings 16-23; Cavaliers 29-10

Sports Videos