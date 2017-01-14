Kings Daily: New closer in Sacramento?

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Lawson emerges in fourth quarters
It’s a bit of hyperbole to refer to Ty Lawson as the Kings’ closer. But lately when the Kings win, one constant has been a lot of Lawson in the fourth quarter. In four of the Kings’ last six victories prior to facing the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at Golden 1 Center, Lawson had played the entire fourth quarter.
Another slow start dooms Kings in loss to Cavs
Trailing after the first quarter shouldn’t mean a loss is imminent in the NBA. But more times than not, a slow start from the Kings ends in defeat. Sacramento buried itself early with turnovers and poor shooting, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are simply too good to give too many chances to, as the Kings learned in a 120-108 loss Friday night at Golden 1 Center.
Notes: James reflects upon return to where it all began
LeBron James played his first professional game in Sacramento in 2003 at then-Arco Arena. Before playing the Kings on Friday night, he reminisces about that game in a video from his hotel room and at Cleveland’s shootaround.
Scouting the opponent: Wolves beat Thunder for third straight victory
Russell Westbrook piled up another triple-double in a season full of them. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ improving defense made sure he had a fourth double that he wanted nothing to do with. Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Kings on Sunday.
