January 14, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: New closer in Sacramento?

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Lawson emerges in fourth quarters

It’s a bit of hyperbole to refer to Ty Lawson as the Kings’ closer. But lately when the Kings win, one constant has been a lot of Lawson in the fourth quarter. In four of the Kings’ last six victories prior to facing the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at Golden 1 Center, Lawson had played the entire fourth quarter.

Another slow start dooms Kings in loss to Cavs

Trailing after the first quarter shouldn’t mean a loss is imminent in the NBA. But more times than not, a slow start from the Kings ends in defeat. Sacramento buried itself early with turnovers and poor shooting, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are simply too good to give too many chances to, as the Kings learned in a 120-108 loss Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Notes: James reflects upon return to where it all began

LeBron James played his first professional game in Sacramento in 2003 at then-Arco Arena. Before playing the Kings on Friday night, he reminisces about that game in a video from his hotel room and at Cleveland’s shootaround.

Scouting the opponent: Wolves beat Thunder for third straight victory

Russell Westbrook piled up another triple-double in a season full of them. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ improving defense made sure he had a fourth double that he wanted nothing to do with. Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Kings on Sunday.

 
Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

