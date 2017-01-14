Kings Blog

January 14, 2017 5:16 PM

Ranking the NBA: Philadelphia 76ers climbing out of cellar

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday

1. Warriors (34-6, last week 1)

Golden State could have four All-Stars for the second straight season.

2. Spurs (31-8, LW 2)

Pau Gasol is on pace to shoot about 50 percent for the first time since 2011-12.

3. Rockets (31-11, LW 3)

Houston can’t be ruled out from finishing as high as second in the conference.

4. Cavaliers (29-10, LW 4)

As Cleveland has time to work with Kyle Korver, its offense will become more explosive.

5. Clippers (27-14, LW 6)

After a slump, the Clippers have won five in a row.

6. Raptors (26-13, LW 5)

Kyle Lowry’s 22.4 points per game are on pace for a career-high.

7. Celtics (25-15, LW 7)

Isaiah Thomas is one of the best fourth-quarter players in the NBA.

8. Jazz (25-16, LW 8)

Gordon Hayward is emerging as a premier wing scorer.

9. Grizzlies (25-17, LW 9)

Mike Conley has increased his scoring to a career-best 18.7 points per game.

10. Thunder (24-17, LW 10)

Steven Adams is having his best season, averaging 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.

11. Hawks (22-17, LW 11)

It appears Atlanta is content to not make any more trades after dealing Korver.

12. Bucks (20-18, LW 13)

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks.

13. Pacers (20-19, LW 14)

Indiana is slowly rounding into form.

14. Wizards (19-19, LW 16)

Washington’s starting lineup is good enough to carry the team to the playoffs.

15. Hornets (20-20, LW 12)

Charlotte has dropped four in a row.

16. Bulls (19-21, LW 15)

The players on Chicago’s roster haven’t quite fit well together.

17. Trail Blazers (18-24, LW 21)

Portland’s defense has started to improve over the past month.

18. Knicks (18-22, LW 17)

New York has dropped eight of its last 10.

19. Pistons (18-24, LW 18)

Three straight losses since a double-overtime win at Portland.

20. Magic (17-24, LW 19)

Improving forward Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.1 points in January.

21. Pelicans (16-24, LW 23)

New Orleans is much better after an injury-plagued start to the season.

22. Kings (16-23, LW 20)

The Kings’ habit of slow starts has cost them a number of games.

23. Nuggets (15-23, LW 22)

A young team that might need another season to find its stride.

24. Timberwolves (14-26, LW 28)

Karl-Anthony Towns has been a standout and Minnesota has won three straight.

25. Lakers (15-28, LW 24)

There are plenty of rumors over whether the Lakers could trade some of their young talent for a star.

26. 76ers (12-25, LW 29)

“The Process” has yielded three straight wins.

27. Mavericks (12-27, LW 26)

Dallas is in the unfamiliar position of rebuilding.

28. Suns (12-27, LW 25)

Hard to believe that this was a team with playoff hopes a couple years ago.

29. Heat (11-30, LW 27)

Miami has fallen on hard times due to injuries and has dropped four in a row.

30. Nets (8-31, LW 30)

Brooklyn has the league’s longest active losing streak at nine games.

 
