Ranking the NBA: Philadelphia 76ers climbing out of cellar

With records through Friday
1. Warriors (34-6, last week 1)
Golden State could have four All-Stars for the second straight season.
2. Spurs (31-8, LW 2)
Pau Gasol is on pace to shoot about 50 percent for the first time since 2011-12.
3. Rockets (31-11, LW 3)
Houston can’t be ruled out from finishing as high as second in the conference.
4. Cavaliers (29-10, LW 4)
As Cleveland has time to work with Kyle Korver, its offense will become more explosive.
5. Clippers (27-14, LW 6)
After a slump, the Clippers have won five in a row.
6. Raptors (26-13, LW 5)
Kyle Lowry’s 22.4 points per game are on pace for a career-high.
7. Celtics (25-15, LW 7)
Isaiah Thomas is one of the best fourth-quarter players in the NBA.
8. Jazz (25-16, LW 8)
Gordon Hayward is emerging as a premier wing scorer.
9. Grizzlies (25-17, LW 9)
Mike Conley has increased his scoring to a career-best 18.7 points per game.
10. Thunder (24-17, LW 10)
Steven Adams is having his best season, averaging 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.
11. Hawks (22-17, LW 11)
It appears Atlanta is content to not make any more trades after dealing Korver.
12. Bucks (20-18, LW 13)
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks.
13. Pacers (20-19, LW 14)
Indiana is slowly rounding into form.
14. Wizards (19-19, LW 16)
Washington’s starting lineup is good enough to carry the team to the playoffs.
15. Hornets (20-20, LW 12)
Charlotte has dropped four in a row.
16. Bulls (19-21, LW 15)
The players on Chicago’s roster haven’t quite fit well together.
17. Trail Blazers (18-24, LW 21)
Portland’s defense has started to improve over the past month.
18. Knicks (18-22, LW 17)
New York has dropped eight of its last 10.
19. Pistons (18-24, LW 18)
Three straight losses since a double-overtime win at Portland.
20. Magic (17-24, LW 19)
Improving forward Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.1 points in January.
21. Pelicans (16-24, LW 23)
New Orleans is much better after an injury-plagued start to the season.
22. Kings (16-23, LW 20)
The Kings’ habit of slow starts has cost them a number of games.
23. Nuggets (15-23, LW 22)
A young team that might need another season to find its stride.
24. Timberwolves (14-26, LW 28)
Karl-Anthony Towns has been a standout and Minnesota has won three straight.
25. Lakers (15-28, LW 24)
There are plenty of rumors over whether the Lakers could trade some of their young talent for a star.
26. 76ers (12-25, LW 29)
“The Process” has yielded three straight wins.
27. Mavericks (12-27, LW 26)
Dallas is in the unfamiliar position of rebuilding.
28. Suns (12-27, LW 25)
Hard to believe that this was a team with playoff hopes a couple years ago.
29. Heat (11-30, LW 27)
Miami has fallen on hard times due to injuries and has dropped four in a row.
30. Nets (8-31, LW 30)
Brooklyn has the league’s longest active losing streak at nine games.
