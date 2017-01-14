Westbrook-led OKC visits Sunday to start Kings’ rugged week

Sunday vs. Thunder
Time: 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: The Kings’ guards will be challenged by Russell Westbrook, who is a relentless attacker and racking up triple-doubles.
Thunder to watch: Steven Adams will be asked to do the bulk of the work to slow DeMarcus Cousins. Adams is a physical player who welcomes the challenge.
Hometown take: Brett Dawson, The Oklahoman, “The Thunder struggled to make shots and stops Friday at the Target Center, and Westbrook’s (triple-double) milestone came on a mostly forgettable night, in a 96-86 loss to the Timberwolves. Oklahoma City shot 38.8 percent from the floor and made 3 of 20 3-pointers. … The Thunder’s 19 turnovers – 10 of them by Westbrook – turned into 33 Timberwolves points.”
Last meeting: Led by Cousins’ 36 points and 13 rebounds, the Kings defeated the Thunder 116-101 Nov. 23 at Golden 1 Center.
Wednesday vs. Pacers
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Indiana has played better lately, but has spent most of coach Nate McMillan’s first season under .500.
Pacer to watch: Paul George remains one of the NBA’s better wing players, averaging 22.1 points.
Hometown take: Jim Ayello, Indianapolis Star, “Maybe it was all just a bad dream. London, the 28-point humiliation, the half-day trek home – maybe none it of it actually happened. … After a long silence to begin his news conference Saturday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, McMillan chuckled before saying, “I know it was bad. It was a shocker to me, too.”
Last meeting: Cousins scored a then career-high 48 points in a 108-97 Kings win Jan. 23 at Sleep Train Arena.
Friday at Grizzlies
Time: 5 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Memphis excels at winning close games by relying on a group of veterans that have been together for several seasons. Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen comprise the core.
Grizzly to watch: Conley is the leader, averaging 18.7 points and a team-high 6.1 assists. He’s also one of the league’s best defenders at his point guard position.
Hometown take: Ronald Tillery, Memphis Commercial Appeal, “On a Friday night when Tony Allen played backup point guard and made his first eight shots, the Grizzlies’ offense outshined one the more prolific scoring teams in the NBA (in a 110-105 win over the Houston Rockets).”
Last meeting: Memphis made a franchise-record 17 3-pointers as the Grizzlies won 112-98 on Dec. 31 at Golden 1 Center.
Comments