How the Kings rank among NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stat categories

(All stats are through Friday, Jan. 13) POINTS: 22nd – Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins puts up a during an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
POINTS AGAINST: 18th (tie) – Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) is fouled as he dunks against the Sacramento Kings during their NBA basketball game. Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
REBOUNDS: Offensive 22nd (tie), defensive 28th (tie), total 29th (tie) – Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
ASSISTS: 17th – Sacramento Kings forward Omri Casspi passes during an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: Field goal 17th (tie), three-point 15th, free throws 13th (tie) – Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) goes to the basket against the Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, January 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
OPPONENT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: 23rd (tie) – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, January 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
STEALS: 10th (tie) – Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) attempts to steal the ball from the Detroit Pistons center Aron Baynes (12) during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
BLOCKED SHOTS: 24th (tie) – Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) blocks a shot against Detroit Pistons center Aron Baynes (12) during their NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
TURNOVERS: 17th (tie) – Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) has the ball stripped by forwards Jon Leuer (30) and Marcus Morris (13) of the Detroit Pistons during their NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com