Kings Blog

January 15, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Cousins shows he can pass, too

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Kings: Cousins had season-high 11 assists against Cavs

DeMarcus Cousins entered Friday’s game averaging less than four assists a game, but had a season-high 11. It was one positive coach Dave Joerger found in the 120-108 loss. “If we can move around him and yet still not get in his way and make ourselves effective cutters, it’ll make him even more effective,” Joerger says.

The week ahead

Following Sunday’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Kings will take on the Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls.

Game plan: Kings vs. Thunder

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ranking the NBA

The Warriors are still first, and the Kings drop from 20th to 22nd.

NBA Beat: Mbah a Moute a key for Clippers

Luc Mbah a Moute is one of the NBA’s best defenders. Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers says the forward would be recognized more if he scored more. But Mbah a Moute is content fulfilling his role without fanfare.

Gallery: How the Kings rank in 13 NBA stat categories

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings coach Dave Joerger and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue are ready for their game Friday night at Golden 1 Center

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos