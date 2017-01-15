Kings Daily: Cousins shows he can pass, too

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings: Cousins had season-high 11 assists against Cavs
DeMarcus Cousins entered Friday’s game averaging less than four assists a game, but had a season-high 11. It was one positive coach Dave Joerger found in the 120-108 loss. “If we can move around him and yet still not get in his way and make ourselves effective cutters, it’ll make him even more effective,” Joerger says.
The week ahead
Following Sunday’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Kings will take on the Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls.
Game plan: Kings vs. Thunder
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ranking the NBA
The Warriors are still first, and the Kings drop from 20th to 22nd.
NBA Beat: Mbah a Moute a key for Clippers
Luc Mbah a Moute is one of the NBA’s best defenders. Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers says the forward would be recognized more if he scored more. But Mbah a Moute is content fulfilling his role without fanfare.
