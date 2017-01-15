Westbrook notches triple-double as Oklahoma City beats Kings

Player of the game: Russell Westbrook posted his 20th triple-double this season – 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists – to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Kings 122-118 on Sunday night at Golden 1 Center. Enes Kanter had 29 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for the Thunder. The Kings have lost seven of nine. Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins had 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Rudy Gay added 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Turning point: After trailing by 17 in the third quarter, the Kings closed within 118-116 with 18.5 seconds left. But two free throws by Victor Oladipo and a Westbrook layup off a steal of Cousins sealed Oklahoma City’s win.
X-factor: The Kings had 22 turnovers that led to 23 Thunder points.
Injuries: Kings guard Ty Lawson twisted his left ankle in the fourth quarter. OKC lost center Steven Adams in the third after a hard fall, and he was evaluated for a possible concussion.
Records: Kings 16-24; Thunder 25-17
