Kings Daily: Westbrook leads way for OKC

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Westbrook torches Kings
Russell Westbrook burns the Kings for 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 122-118 Thunder victory at Golden 1 Center.
Kings continue to fight with officials
Sacramento earns three more technical fouls in a four-point loss to Oklahoma City.
Kings notes: Lawson having an impact
Reserve guard Ty Lawson has given the team a shot in the arm off the bench.
Check out the box score
Warriors, Cavs to go at it
The Cavaliers travel to Oakland to take on the Warriors on Monday in a rematch of the last two NBA Finals.
Comments