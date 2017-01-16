Kings Blog

January 16, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Westbrook leads way for OKC

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Westbrook torches Kings

Russell Westbrook burns the Kings for 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 122-118 Thunder victory at Golden 1 Center.

Kings continue to fight with officials

Sacramento earns three more technical fouls in a four-point loss to Oklahoma City.

Kings notes: Lawson having an impact

Reserve guard Ty Lawson has given the team a shot in the arm off the bench.

Check out the box score

Warriors, Cavs to go at it

The Cavaliers travel to Oakland to take on the Warriors on Monday in a rematch of the last two NBA Finals.

 
Kings Blog

“We complain too much to the refs,” said Matt Barnes after the Kings 122-118 loss vs the Thunder

Sports Videos