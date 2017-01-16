Losses to Cavs, OKC don’t hurt Kings much in NBA rankings roundup

Never mind that the Kings have won just once during their ongoing seven-game homestand, and no, that victory did not come against the Thunder.
A late comeback effort comes up just short against the Thunder.— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 16, 2017
Their win over the Pistons, and subsequent losses to the Cavaliers and Thunder didn’t have much of an effect on the Kings’ place in the six power rankings sampled here (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com).
The Kings dropped to 21st, down slightly from last week’s average ranking of 20.5. Context: The Kings had an averaging ranking of 17.3 two weeks ago thanks to a three-game winning streak that became four the following week.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranked the Kings 22nd, down from 20th last week. The Warriors remained No. 1, and the Nets continued their stay at 30th for a fourth week in a row in Jones’ rankings.
Toast of the week
NBC Sports on the Clippers, who rose to fifth from 10th:
“Winners of six in a row (they have yet to lose in 2017 – through Sunday), this team is playing well again and they should be getting Blake Griffin back relatively soon.”
Roast of the week
ESPN the Knicks, who dropped from 18th to 26th:
“To the surprise of pretty much no one, these Knicks have used up all the goodwill engendered by their 14-10 start and have devolved into the usual daily soap opera Gothamites have come to expect. And now it’s Melo in the crosshairs.”
And so to the polls:
NBA.com
Ranking: 18th, up from 19th. From the site: “(The Kings) came back from 18 down against Detroit on Tuesday, but fell to 1-5 on their seven-game homestand and 5-15 against teams currently at or above .500 with losses to the Cavs and Thunder over the weekend, turning the ball over 43 times in the two games.”
Best: Warriors (Last week fourth)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
NBC Sports
Ranking: 21s, down from 20th. From the site: “ If you want a silver lining, Anthony Tolliver has played well since being made a starter.”
Best: Warriors (LW 4)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
ESPN
Ranking: 20th, same as last week. From the site: “The one victory Sacramento managed (in a 1-5 homestand through Sunday), over unraveling Detroit, required a comeback from 18 points, which gave Sacramento three such resurrections this season to rank No. 1 in the league in that category.”
Best: Warriors (LW 4)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
CBS Sports
Ranking: 22nd, up from 23rd. From the site: “They’ve lost seven of nine and are a game back of the 8th spot in the West.”
Best: Warriors (LW 3)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
SI.com
Ranking: 23rd, down from 21st. From the site: “The best thing that happened to the Kings this season might be the fact (former coach George Karl) he didn’t air out any of their dirty laundry (in his book “Furious George”).”
Best: Warriors (LW 3)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
