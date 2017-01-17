Kings Blog

January 17, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: D-League assists rookies

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings: Papagiannis, Labissiere benefit from Reno experience

The Kings on Sunday recall rookies George Papagiannis and Skal Labissiere from Reno, where they were sent to get playing time in the NBA Development League. Both rookies were averaging about 30 minutes per game with the Bighorns and said the experience is valuable.

Video: Barnes says Kings complain too much to refs

Scouting the opponent: Teague, George help Pacers hold off Pelicans

For the fourth time in a month, Indiana guard Jeff Teague flirts with his first career triple-double, as the Pacers hold off the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 98-95. Teague finishes with 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Indiana visits the Kings on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

Kings drop to 21st in NBA rankings roundup

Following a win over the Pistons, losses to the Thunder and Cavaliers don’t hurt the Kings too badly in the weekly sampling of six NBA rankings.

NBA game of the day: Warriors pound Cavs

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors certainly look ready to trade some more blows with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers come June. The Warriors avenge a loss to the Cavs on Christmas with a 126-91 victory Monday night in Oakland. Golden State led 78-49 at halftime.

View the box score

 
Comments

 

“We complain too much to the refs,” said Matt Barnes after the Kings 122-118 loss vs the Thunder

Sports Videos