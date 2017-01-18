Kings Daily: Cauley-Stein restless on bench

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Ailene Voisin: Second-year center frustrated by lack of playing time
Willie Cauley-Stein ranks third on the depth chart behind veterans DeMarcus Cousins and Kosta Koufos as the Kings pursue the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and he feels as if his rookie season meant little in terms of his growth as an NBA player.
Time is now to pick up the pace
Players have pointed to a lackadaisical attitude or lack of focus at the start of games, but the trend persists. The Kings have been outscored by an average of 2.2 points in the first quarter (fourth-worst in the NBA), according to teamrankings.com, and 2.7 points in the second quarter (worst). But they are outscoring opponents by 1.6 and 1.1 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Injured Casspi to miss up to two weeks
Forward Omri Casspi suffers a calf injury during practice Monday and is expected to miss one to two weeks, the Kings said. It has been a trying season for Casspi, whose role has diminished under first-year coach Dave Joerger.
Game plan: Kings vs. Pacers
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
