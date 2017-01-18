Kings Blog

January 18, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Cauley-Stein restless on bench

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Ailene Voisin: Second-year center frustrated by lack of playing time

Willie Cauley-Stein ranks third on the depth chart behind veterans DeMarcus Cousins and Kosta Koufos as the Kings pursue the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and he feels as if his rookie season meant little in terms of his growth as an NBA player.

Time is now to pick up the pace

Players have pointed to a lackadaisical attitude or lack of focus at the start of games, but the trend persists. The Kings have been outscored by an average of 2.2 points in the first quarter (fourth-worst in the NBA), according to teamrankings.com, and 2.7 points in the second quarter (worst). But they are outscoring opponents by 1.6 and 1.1 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Injured Casspi to miss up to two weeks

Forward Omri Casspi suffers a calf injury during practice Monday and is expected to miss one to two weeks, the Kings said. It has been a trying season for Casspi, whose role has diminished under first-year coach Dave Joerger.

Game plan: Kings vs. Pacers

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

“We complain too much to the refs,” said Matt Barnes after the Kings 122-118 loss vs the Thunder

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos