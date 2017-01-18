Kings to hit the road after letdown at home

The start of January seemed perfect for the Kings to make strides in their quest to return to the playoffs after a 10-season absence.
Eight of nine games would be at home, including a seven-game homestand that concluded Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center.
But the Kings were 1-5 on the homestand. Instead of securing a better hold on the eighth spot in the Western Conference, Sacramento was 10th, one game behind the No. 8 Denver Nuggets and percentage points behind the No. 9 Portland Trail Blazers.
The Kings generated momentum by winning four consecutive games in late December. Entering Wednesday, however, they had dropped seven of nine, with six of those losses at home.
I’ve never seen a call change because a person is talking to the official. It is what it is.
Garrett Temple, King guard
With the season at the midway point, the Kings are in playoff contention but have no reason to feel comfortable. As they begin an eight-game trip Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, they’re still seeking an identity under first-year coach Dave Joerger with players still adjusting to each other.
“I don’t know if we know what our style is,” Joerger said.
If the Kings’ problems on the homestand continue – most notably slow starts to games, poor 3-point defense and a surge in turnovers – the team could fall further behind Denver and Portland by the end of the month.
And as the losses have piled up, the Kings have yelled more at the officials.
“It’s a lot of different things, but turning the ball over, cutting it down, and just manning up and defending,” guard Garrett Temple said after Sunday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. “That’s what we’ve got to do.”
The Kings are 8-12 on the road with solid wins at Memphis and Toronto. But their 8-12 record at home entering Wednesday is is a letdown after so many road games in the season’s first two months.
Sacramento’s struggles at the start of games have been especially distressing. Trailing early isn’t uncommon. But the Kings trailed by more than 10 points in the first six games of the homestand, then rallied in the second half, only to fall short every time except in their win over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 10.
The Kings were in a much better mood to start Wednesday’s game, when they led by 15 in the first half. They also displayed a calmer tone with the officials, something the players said would be emphasized.
“They’re going to call what they call,” Temple said. “I’ve never seen a call change because a person is talking to the official. It is what it is. They’re human beings just like us, so if you constantly berate them about calls, that’s not going to help you. So we’ve got to just leave them alone, try to control what we can control.”
