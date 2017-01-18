Kings blow 22-point lead, lose Rudy Gay and game to Pacers

Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) fights for the ball against the Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. Teague lost the ball on a shock clock violation.
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) fights to pass the ball after a steal against the Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) helps forward Rudy Gay (8) and guard Arron Afflalo (40) off the floor after they both fell after a scramble against the Indiana Pacers during their game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) waits for a free throw against the Indiana Pacers during their game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger walks to the bench as he coaches against the Indiana Pacers during their game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) attempts to block a shot against the Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) as he dunks during their game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) blocks a shot against the Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson (7) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) passes the ball after a rebound against the Indiana Pacers during their game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins (15) has his shot blocked by Indiana’s Myles Turner on Wednesday, when the Kings ended a seven-game homestand. They play their next eight games on the road.
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger reacts to a foul against his team as they defend against the Indiana Pacers during their game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
The Kings’ Arron Afflalo (40) makes a pass while being guarded by the Pacers’ Myles Turner on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) makes his way down court after a steal against the Indiana Pacers during their game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) looks to drive against the Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) attempts to block a shot by Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis (11) during their game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Before the game with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Kings coach Dave Joerger on Indiana Pacers shared his thoughts.
