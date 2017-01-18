Kings Blog

January 18, 2017 10:21 PM

Kings blow 22-point lead, lose Rudy Gay and game to Pacers

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Paul George scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Indiana Pacers overcame a 22-point deficit to defeat the Kings 106-100 Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. In the third quarter, the Kings lost Rudy Gay to a torn left Achilles’. He is out for the season. DeMarcus Cousins led the Kings with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, his fifth career triple-double.

Turning point: Jeff Teague’s two free throws gave the Pacers the lead for good, 99-98, with 1:55 to play.

X-factor: The Kings had 21 turnovers, nine by Cousins.

Records: Kings 16-25; Pacers 22-19

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Dave Joerger on Indiana Pacers before game

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos