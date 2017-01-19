Kings Blog

January 19, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Not how you want to leave home

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Gay tears Achilles – ‘What can you say?’

Rudy Gay suffers a season-ending injury, and the Kings squander a 22-point lead to lose to the Indiana Pacers 106-100 on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center – their biggest blown lead of the season providing a sour end to a 1-6 homestand. The Kings viewed Gay as vital to their playoff hopes, as shown by their decision to not trade him even though he plans to opt out of his contract at the end of the season to become a free agent.

Notes: Paul George close to home

It’s not exactly home-court advantage, but Paul George, a Palmdale native, has some fans at Golden 1 Center. Before the game, he high-fived a young fan who had a sign that read, “Paul George is my hero.” George discusses the Kings, including his thoughts on DeMarcus Cousins. Also, remember Rajon Rondo? The ex-King takes a shot at his former team.

Kings hit the road; will they find identity?

As the Kings begin an eight-game trip Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, they’re still seeking an identity under first-year coach Dave Joerger with players still adjusting to each other and now dealing with the fallout of Rudy Gay’s injury.

Scouting the opponent: Grizzlies caught hibernating

Somehow, according to Tony Allen, the Memphis Grizzlies did not spend too much time discussing how to defend Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. heading into Wednesday night’s game. Big mistake. Porter hit a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, helping the Wizards edge the Grizzlies 104-101 for their 13th consecutive home win.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos