Kings Daily: Not how you want to leave home

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Gay tears Achilles – ‘What can you say?’
Rudy Gay suffers a season-ending injury, and the Kings squander a 22-point lead to lose to the Indiana Pacers 106-100 on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center – their biggest blown lead of the season providing a sour end to a 1-6 homestand. The Kings viewed Gay as vital to their playoff hopes, as shown by their decision to not trade him even though he plans to opt out of his contract at the end of the season to become a free agent.
Notes: Paul George close to home
It’s not exactly home-court advantage, but Paul George, a Palmdale native, has some fans at Golden 1 Center. Before the game, he high-fived a young fan who had a sign that read, “Paul George is my hero.” George discusses the Kings, including his thoughts on DeMarcus Cousins. Also, remember Rajon Rondo? The ex-King takes a shot at his former team.
Kings hit the road; will they find identity?
As the Kings begin an eight-game trip Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, they’re still seeking an identity under first-year coach Dave Joerger with players still adjusting to each other and now dealing with the fallout of Rudy Gay’s injury.
Scouting the opponent: Grizzlies caught hibernating
Somehow, according to Tony Allen, the Memphis Grizzlies did not spend too much time discussing how to defend Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. heading into Wednesday night’s game. Big mistake. Porter hit a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, helping the Wizards edge the Grizzlies 104-101 for their 13th consecutive home win.
Comments