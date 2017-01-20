Kings Blog

January 20, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Gay out for rest of season

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Loss of Gay leaves Kings hurting

Rudy Gay is out for the season because of a torn left Achilles’ tendon. Witnessing the injury left his teammates heartbroken.

Ailene Voisin: Time to look to the future

With Gay gone for the season, it’s time to play the kids and trade the vets.

A look at the numbers

Take a look at some key Kings numbers with and without Rudy Gay.

Game plan: Kings vs. Grizzlies

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

A tough loss

Fans, media and NBA players react to Rudy Gay’s injury.

 
Videos

'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos