January 20, 2017 8:14 PM

Preview: Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls

By Jason Jones

Kings (16-26)

at Bulls (21-23)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: United Center, Chicago

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Solid perimeter defense: Chicago entered Friday shooting 31.7 percent from 3-point range. The Kings, who have struggled defending the 3-point shot, can’t allow the Bulls to get hot from the perimeter.

2. All about Butler: All-Star forward Jimmy Butler leads the Bulls at 24.8 points per game. Containing him is the priority, with Garrett Temple and Matt Barnes likely drawing the assignment.

3. Limit the giveaways: The Kings have hurt themselves lately with early turnovers. Considering how the Bulls can struggle on offense, Sacramento can’t help by giving up easy transition scores off mistakes.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

40

Arron Afflalo

SG

17

Garrett Temple

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Bulls

No.

Player

Pos.

7

M. Carter-Williams

PG

3

Dwyane Wade

SG

21

Jimmy Butler

SF

22

Taj Gibson

PF

8

Robin Lopez

C

 
Sports Videos