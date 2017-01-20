Kings Blog

January 20, 2017 8:21 PM

Randolph, Gasol lead second-half surge as Grizzlies rout Kings

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Zach Randolph had 20 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes off the bench as host Memphis withstood a strong start by Sacramento and pulled away in the second half for a 107-91 win Friday night. DeMarcus Cousins led the Kings with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sacramento has lost nine of 11.

Turning point: The Kings trailed 60-56 with 4:26 to play in the third quarter, but Memphis closed the quarter on a 23-8 run. Marc Gasol scored 15 of his game-high 28 points in the third quarter.

X-factor: Sacramento had seven turnovers in the second quarter, leading to 14 Memphis points. The Grizzlies outscored the Kings 34-19 in the period.

Records: Kings 16-26; Grizzlies 26-19

 
