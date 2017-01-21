Kings Blog

January 21, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Future hangs in balance

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Kings start critical trip with loss in Memphis

Fact: The Kings reached the season’s midpoint a game out of the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference. Encouraging, right? But a lot hinges on this eight-game trip after Rudy Gay’s season-ending injury. Friday night’s 107-91 loss to the Grizzlies doesn’t bode well. If the trend continues, the team could start looking to the future sooner rather than later.

Gay vows to come back ‘stronger than ever’

Kings forward Rudy Gay addresses his season-ending injury for the first time in a tweet before Sacramento tipped off at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Photo gallery from Friday’s game

Game plan: Kings vs. Bulls

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Scouting the opponent: Wade on Bosh to Bulls, ‘News to me’

An ESPN report says that if Chris Bosh returns to playing basketball after missing all of this season with the Miami Heat with life-threatening blood clots, the Bulls would make a serious run at adding the 11-time All-Star to their roster.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos