Kings Daily: Future hangs in balance

Kings start critical trip with loss in Memphis
Fact: The Kings reached the season’s midpoint a game out of the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference. Encouraging, right? But a lot hinges on this eight-game trip after Rudy Gay’s season-ending injury. Friday night’s 107-91 loss to the Grizzlies doesn’t bode well. If the trend continues, the team could start looking to the future sooner rather than later.
Gay vows to come back ‘stronger than ever’
Kings forward Rudy Gay addresses his season-ending injury for the first time in a tweet before Sacramento tipped off at the Memphis Grizzlies.
Photo gallery from Friday’s game
Game plan: Kings vs. Bulls
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.
Scouting the opponent: Wade on Bosh to Bulls, ‘News to me’
An ESPN report says that if Chris Bosh returns to playing basketball after missing all of this season with the Miami Heat with life-threatening blood clots, the Bulls would make a serious run at adding the 11-time All-Star to their roster.
