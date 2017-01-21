Ranking the NBA: Rough week for Kings

With records through Friday
1. Warriors (37-6, last week 1)
Stephen Curry’s popularity with fans earned him a starting spot in the All-Star Game.
2. Spurs (33-9, LW 2)
Pau Gasol’s injury could lead to San Antonio slipping in the standings.
3. Cavaliers (30-11, LW 4)
Cleveland could still use a backup point guard to help in the postseason.
4. Rockets (33-13, LW 3)
Eric Gordon is leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year.
5. Jazz (28-16, LW 8)
Utah plays at a higher level when George Hill is healthy.
6. Clippers (29-15, LW 5)
Life will be tough without Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.
7. Raptors (28-15, LW 6)
Will have to work to hold on to the second spot in the East.
8. Celtics (26-16, LW 7)
Boston’s numerous future draft picks keep the team mentioned in trade rumors.
9. Hawks (25-18, LW 11)
Atlanta has won eight of 10 after it looked as if they were planning to dump all their stars.
10. Grizzlies (26-19, LW 9)
Grizzlies’ 5-5 record in their last ten games reflects season-long inconsistency.
11. Thunder (25-19, LW 10)
Enes Kanter continues to be one of the league’s better reserves.
12. Wizards (23-19, LW 14)
Washington has won four in a row and is poised to move into the top four in the East.
13. Pacers (22-20, LW 13)
Indiana has won seven of 10 and Paul George is averaging 23.6 points over that span.
14. Hornets (22-21, LW 15)
Kemba Walker is hoping to make his first All-Star team.
15. Bucks (20-22, LW 12)
Milwaukee has dropped four in a row to fall below .500.
16. Bulls (21-23, LW 16)
Should the Bulls trade their veterans and go with a full youth movement?
17. Pistons (20-24, LW 19)
Detroit has shaken off a recent funk with consecutive wins.
18. Trail Blazers (18-27, LW 17)
Can the Blazers rediscover the magic they found to finish last season?
19. Nuggets (17-24, LW 23)
Coach Michael Malone is still far from pleased with Denver’s defense.
20. Knicks (19-25, LW 18)
More Carmelo Anthony rumors have surfaced amid another disappointing season.
21. Magic (18-27, LW 20)
Elfrid Payton has played better of late, averaging 20.2 points, 7.4 assists in his last five games.
22. 76ers (15-26, LW 26)
Long-suffering Philadelphia has won eight of 10.
23. Pelicans (17-27, LW 21)
Preseason playoff pick by some has a lot of work to do.
24. Kings (16-26, LW 22)
Slumping Kings will be without Rudy Gay the rest of the season.
25. Timberwolves (15-28, LW 24)
Ricky Rubio trade rumors are expected with rookie Kris Dunn on the bench.
26. Lakers (16-31, LW 25)
Lakers started the season 10-10 before injuries and youth slowed progress.
27. Mavericks (14-29, LW 27)
Can Dallas build around a player in this year’s draft class?
28. Heat (13-30, LW 29)
Erik Spoelstra’s team plays hard every night and has won its last two games.
29. Suns (13-29, LW 28)
Brandon Knight will be mentioned as next month’s trade deadline approaches.
30. Nets (9-33, LW 30)
Broke out for 143 points to end an 11-game losing steak and beat New Orleans.
