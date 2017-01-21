Kings Blog

January 21, 2017 6:28 PM

Ranking the NBA: Rough week for Kings

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday

1. Warriors (37-6, last week 1)

Stephen Curry’s popularity with fans earned him a starting spot in the All-Star Game.

2. Spurs (33-9, LW 2)

Pau Gasol’s injury could lead to San Antonio slipping in the standings.

3. Cavaliers (30-11, LW 4)

Cleveland could still use a backup point guard to help in the postseason.

4. Rockets (33-13, LW 3)

Eric Gordon is leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year.

5. Jazz (28-16, LW 8)

Utah plays at a higher level when George Hill is healthy.

6. Clippers (29-15, LW 5)

Life will be tough without Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

7. Raptors (28-15, LW 6)

Will have to work to hold on to the second spot in the East.

8. Celtics (26-16, LW 7)

Boston’s numerous future draft picks keep the team mentioned in trade rumors.

9. Hawks (25-18, LW 11)

Atlanta has won eight of 10 after it looked as if they were planning to dump all their stars.

10. Grizzlies (26-19, LW 9)

Grizzlies’ 5-5 record in their last ten games reflects season-long inconsistency.

11. Thunder (25-19, LW 10)

Enes Kanter continues to be one of the league’s better reserves.

12. Wizards (23-19, LW 14)

Washington has won four in a row and is poised to move into the top four in the East.

13. Pacers (22-20, LW 13)

Indiana has won seven of 10 and Paul George is averaging 23.6 points over that span.

14. Hornets (22-21, LW 15)

Kemba Walker is hoping to make his first All-Star team.

15. Bucks (20-22, LW 12)

Milwaukee has dropped four in a row to fall below .500.

16. Bulls (21-23, LW 16)

Should the Bulls trade their veterans and go with a full youth movement?

17. Pistons (20-24, LW 19)

Detroit has shaken off a recent funk with consecutive wins.

18. Trail Blazers (18-27, LW 17)

Can the Blazers rediscover the magic they found to finish last season?

19. Nuggets (17-24, LW 23)

Coach Michael Malone is still far from pleased with Denver’s defense.

20. Knicks (19-25, LW 18)

More Carmelo Anthony rumors have surfaced amid another disappointing season.

21. Magic (18-27, LW 20)

Elfrid Payton has played better of late, averaging 20.2 points, 7.4 assists in his last five games.

22. 76ers (15-26, LW 26)

Long-suffering Philadelphia has won eight of 10.

23. Pelicans (17-27, LW 21)

Preseason playoff pick by some has a lot of work to do.

24. Kings (16-26, LW 22)

Slumping Kings will be without Rudy Gay the rest of the season.

25. Timberwolves (15-28, LW 24)

Ricky Rubio trade rumors are expected with rookie Kris Dunn on the bench.

26. Lakers (16-31, LW 25)

Lakers started the season 10-10 before injuries and youth slowed progress.

27. Mavericks (14-29, LW 27)

Can Dallas build around a player in this year’s draft class?

28. Heat (13-30, LW 29)

Erik Spoelstra’s team plays hard every night and has won its last two games.

29. Suns (13-29, LW 28)

Brandon Knight will be mentioned as next month’s trade deadline approaches.

30. Nets (9-33, LW 30)

Broke out for 143 points to end an 11-game losing steak and beat New Orleans.

 
Sports Videos