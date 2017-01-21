This week’s four-game eastern swing includes visit to the ‘King’

Monday at Pistons
Time: 4:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: The Pistons haven’t found their stride as they look to return to the playoffs after finishing as the eighth seed last season.
Piston to watch: Guard Reggie Jackson is averaging 20.2 points over his last 10 games.
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: 'I don't listen to (media)' on trade rumors #DetroitPistons https://t.co/OCdNWlYspl pic.twitter.com/vfsouOkU6Q— Pistons Report (@pistons_fanly) January 22, 2017
Last meeting: The Kings overcame an 18-point deficit behind 24 points and 13 rebounds from DeMarcus Cousins in a 100-94 win on Jan. 10 at Golden 1 Center.
Wednesday at Cavaliers
Time: 4 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Cleveland looks strong enough to win the Eastern Conference for the third consecutive season.
Cavalier to watch: LeBron James is having another MVP-caliber season and is among the best at controlling the tempo.
"It starts with the head of the snake and that's big Cuz. He's the best big man in our game." -LeBron James on the Kings— James Ham (@James_Ham) January 13, 2017
Last meeting: James had 16 points and 15 assists to lead a balanced Cleveland offense in a 120-108 win Jan. 13 in Sacramento.
Friday at Pacers
Time: 4 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Shaky defense has been a problem, but Indiana has won seven of 10.
Pacer to watch: Guard Jeff Teague was an All-Star for Atlanta last season and can be a problem for the Kings if he controls the pace.
Jeff Teague has been phenomenal this season, but I haven't heard anything from general NBA guys about it. https://t.co/KgoAcBHvFO— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) January 19, 2017
Last meeting: Paul George (24 points) and Teague (22 points, 11 assists) led a comeback from 22 down as the Pacers stunned the Kings 106-100 on Jan. 18 at Golden 1 Center.
Saturday at Hornets
Time: 4 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: The Hornets snapped a five-game skid with back-to-back wins, including a 35-point rout of Toronto.
Kemba Walker puts up 32 points & dishes 8 assists to lead the @Hornets at home! #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/VEdh0vlJNY— NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2017
Hornet to watch: Kemba Walker might make the All-Star team with a team-best 23.2 points per game.
Last meeting: Cousins’ career-high 56 points weren’t enough as the Kings lost to Charlotte 129-128 in double overtime on Jan. 25, 2016, at Sleep Train Arena.
Compiled by Noel Harris
