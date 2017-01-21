Kings Blog

January 21, 2017 8:27 PM

This week’s four-game eastern swing includes visit to the ‘King’

Monday at Pistons

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: The Pistons haven’t found their stride as they look to return to the playoffs after finishing as the eighth seed last season.

Piston to watch: Guard Reggie Jackson is averaging 20.2 points over his last 10 games.

Last meeting: The Kings overcame an 18-point deficit behind 24 points and 13 rebounds from DeMarcus Cousins in a 100-94 win on Jan. 10 at Golden 1 Center.

Wednesday at Cavaliers

Time: 4 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: Cleveland looks strong enough to win the Eastern Conference for the third consecutive season.

Cavalier to watch: LeBron James is having another MVP-caliber season and is among the best at controlling the tempo.

Last meeting: James had 16 points and 15 assists to lead a balanced Cleveland offense in a 120-108 win Jan. 13 in Sacramento.

Friday at Pacers

Time: 4 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: Shaky defense has been a problem, but Indiana has won seven of 10.

Pacer to watch: Guard Jeff Teague was an All-Star for Atlanta last season and can be a problem for the Kings if he controls the pace.

Last meeting: Paul George (24 points) and Teague (22 points, 11 assists) led a comeback from 22 down as the Pacers stunned the Kings 106-100 on Jan. 18 at Golden 1 Center.

Saturday at Hornets

Time: 4 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: The Hornets snapped a five-game skid with back-to-back wins, including a 35-point rout of Toronto.

Hornet to watch: Kemba Walker might make the All-Star team with a team-best 23.2 points per game.

Last meeting: Cousins’ career-high 56 points weren’t enough as the Kings lost to Charlotte 129-128 in double overtime on Jan. 25, 2016, at Sleep Train Arena.

Compiled by Noel Harris

'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

