January 21, 2017 8:55 PM

Cousins scores 42 points, but Kings lose to Chicago

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Dwyane Wade had 30 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, as the Bulls outlasted the Kings 102-99 Saturday night in Chicago. Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins had game highs of 42 points, 14 in the fourth quarter, and 14 rebounds. The Kings have lost five in a row and 10 of their last 12.

Turning point: Wade made a free throw after a foul on Cousins, a call disputed by the Kings, to give the Bulls a 100-99 lead with 14 seconds to play. Wade stole the ball from Cousins on the Kings’ ensuing possession to seal the game.

X-factor: The Kings still don’t get nearly enough easy points. They were outscored 19-8 in fast-break points, and the Bulls shot and made 12 more free throws.

Records: Kings 16-27; Bulls 22-23

 
'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

