Preview: Kings at Pistons

Kings (16-27)
at Pistons (21-24)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills, Auburn Hills, Mich.
When: Monday, 4:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Easy baskets: The Kings must generate more points in transition. Otherwise, they have to rely on DeMarcus Cousins in the halfcourt offense.
2. Turnovers: The Kings are 4-17 when committing 15 or more turnovers. They cannot afford to give up easy points off mistakes on the road.
3. Mental toughness: Sacramento is on a season-worst five-game losing streak, and the last loss was especially tough. The Kings must figure out how to break out of the skid. The blueprint might be how they played against Chicago – a lot of Cousins on offense and tough defense.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
40
Arron Afflalo
SG
17
Garrett Temple
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Pistons
No.
Player
Pos.
1
Reggie Jackson
PG
5
K. Caldwell-Pope
SG
13
Marcus Morris
SF
34
Tobias Harris
PF
0
Andre Drummond
C
Comments