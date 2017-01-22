Kings Blog

January 22, 2017 6:57 PM

Preview: Kings at Pistons

Kings (16-27)

at Pistons (21-24)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills, Auburn Hills, Mich.

When: Monday, 4:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Easy baskets: The Kings must generate more points in transition. Otherwise, they have to rely on DeMarcus Cousins in the halfcourt offense.

2. Turnovers: The Kings are 4-17 when committing 15 or more turnovers. They cannot afford to give up easy points off mistakes on the road.

3. Mental toughness: Sacramento is on a season-worst five-game losing streak, and the last loss was especially tough. The Kings must figure out how to break out of the skid. The blueprint might be how they played against Chicago – a lot of Cousins on offense and tough defense.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

40

Arron Afflalo

SG

17

Garrett Temple

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Pistons

No.

Player

Pos.

1

Reggie Jackson

PG

5

K. Caldwell-Pope

SG

13

Marcus Morris

SF

34

Tobias Harris

PF

0

Andre Drummond

C

