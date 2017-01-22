Kings rookie Richardson waits for his turn at shooting guard

1:33 DeMarcus Cousins gives 'kudos' to the officiating crew of the game against the Bulls Pause

1:37 Darren Collison says it's 'on to the next one' after Kings' tough loss at Chicago

0:48 "I'm going to miss this tree," little girl says

1:57 After Trump's election, these women decided to run for office

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

1:38 If Raiders move to Las Vegas, will fans from Oakland follow?

0:54 DeMarcus Cousins turns mic on reporters after he was asked 'Is this where you want to be? Sacramento?'