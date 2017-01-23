Kings Daily: Richardson waits for chance

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings rookie Richardson waits for his turn at shooting guard
There’s no predicting how Malachi Richardson will be used, though he seems to be the rookie the Kings should learn the most about this season. The 6-foot-6 guard has appeared in eight games, averaging 2.6 points in 5.9 minutes. He has averaged 21 points in 11 games in the NBA Development League.
Game plan: Kings vs. Pistons
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game at Detroit.
Scouting the opponent: Morris helps Pistons beat Wizards at buzzer
Marcus Morris used his twin brother to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Morris scored 25 points and tipped in the winning basket at the buzzer, using Markieff’s shoulder to help elevate himself and get his hand on the ball, as the streaking Pistons won their third in a row, 113-112 on Saturday night. “I grabbed him, put my hand on his shoulder and got him back because he blocked my shot the play before that,” Marcus Morris said of Markieff. “I knew that was him (standing there). You can’t make that call at the end of the game.”
NBA Beat: James, Green keep rivalry between Warriors, Cavs entertaining
LeBron James says his Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors aren’t rivals. Draymond Green disagrees. Indeed, it is the NBA’s hottest rivalry in years.
