Kings Blog

January 23, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Richardson waits for chance

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Kings rookie Richardson waits for his turn at shooting guard

There’s no predicting how Malachi Richardson will be used, though he seems to be the rookie the Kings should learn the most about this season. The 6-foot-6 guard has appeared in eight games, averaging 2.6 points in 5.9 minutes. He has averaged 21 points in 11 games in the NBA Development League.

Game plan: Kings vs. Pistons

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game at Detroit.

Scouting the opponent: Morris helps Pistons beat Wizards at buzzer

Marcus Morris used his twin brother to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Morris scored 25 points and tipped in the winning basket at the buzzer, using Markieff’s shoulder to help elevate himself and get his hand on the ball, as the streaking Pistons won their third in a row, 113-112 on Saturday night. “I grabbed him, put my hand on his shoulder and got him back because he blocked my shot the play before that,” Marcus Morris said of Markieff. “I knew that was him (standing there). You can’t make that call at the end of the game.”

What other NBA writers are saying about the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings create a buzz outside of their hometown. Here’s a sampling of what others are saying about the team.

How the Kings rank among the NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stats

How do the Kings compare to the rest of the NBA teams statistically? See here in our photo gallery.

NBA Beat: James, Green keep rivalry between Warriors, Cavs entertaining

LeBron James says his Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors aren’t rivals. Draymond Green disagrees. Indeed, it is the NBA’s hottest rivalry in years.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos