Kings Blog

January 23, 2017 6:32 PM

Skidding Kings sink to 24th in NBA rankings roundup

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jeff Caraska

jcaraska@sacbee.com

Three losses last week sent the Kings falling sharply in the six power rankings sampled here (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com).

Just 2-8 this month, the Kings have an average ranking of 24.5, after cracking the top 20 the first week of January.

The news was bleak last week for the Kings, who lost Rudy Gay for the season because of a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.

What turned out to be a phantom call in the waning moments of Saturday’s road loss to the Bulls just piled the misery a bit higher.

Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, however, tried to keep the post-game satirical, if not light.

The Bee’s Jason Jones ranked the Kings 24th, down from 22nd last week. The Warriors stayed No. 1, and the Nets were 30th for a fifth week in a row in his rankings.

Toast of the week

ESPN on the Sixers, who rose from 25th to 15th:

“There’s clearly an element of good fortune that factors into Philly’s 8-2 surge. ... Ersan Ilyasova and Robert Covington have combined to drain 51 3s over the past 10 games. The Sixers, as a team, have moved into the league’s top 10 in defensive efficiency.”

Roast of the week

CBS Sports on the Timberwolves, who rose from 25th to 20th:

“ ... the (Timber)Wolves have won 5 of 7 and are just 2.5 back of the (Western Conference’s) 8th seed. OK, that’s not really saying that much. Your local public sanitation department’s rec league champions are 2.5 games from the 8th seed.

And so to the polls:

NBA.com

Ranking: 21st, down from 18th. From the site: “... they’re 2-10 (with the league’s second worst defense) over the last 3  1/2 weeks. They can blame the refs for Saturday’s loss in Chicago, but DeMarcus Cousins’ phantom foul on Dwyane Wade wasn’t the only time they’ve been beat down the floor over the last couple of weeks.”

Best: Warriors (Last week first)

Worst: Nets (LW 30)

NBC Sports

Ranking: 25th, down from 21st. From the site: “... it’s hard to see bright playoff prospects for this team after losing Rudy Gay for the season with a torn Achilles’.”

Best: Warriors (LW 1)

Worst: Nets (LW 30)

ESPN

Ranking: 28th, down from 20th. From the site: “Don’t hold your breath waiting for playoff games in April to cap Year 1 of the Golden 1 Center.”

Best: Warriors (LW 1)

Worst: Nets (LW 30)

CBS Sports

Ranking: 24th, down from 22nd. From the site: “The Kings’ problems are not the officials. Their problem is that they are too often in a position for a bad call to ruin their chances of a win.”

Best: Warriors (LW 1)

Worst: Lakers (LW 28)

SI.com

Ranking: 25th, down from 23rd. From the site: “The Kings are in danger of falling out of the eight-seed race, and it’s not out of the question that the Sixers might actually be utilizing their lottery swap rights.”

Best: Warriors (LW 1)

Worst: Nets (LW 30)

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos