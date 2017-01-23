Skidding Kings sink to 24th in NBA rankings roundup

Three losses last week sent the Kings falling sharply in the six power rankings sampled here (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com).
Just 2-8 this month, the Kings have an average ranking of 24.5, after cracking the top 20 the first week of January.
The news was bleak last week for the Kings, who lost Rudy Gay for the season because of a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.
What turned out to be a phantom call in the waning moments of Saturday’s road loss to the Bulls just piled the misery a bit higher.
D-Wade shot free throws after THIS... Boogie called for a touch foul pic.twitter.com/WeuKsXShoV— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 22, 2017
Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, however, tried to keep the post-game satirical, if not light.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranked the Kings 24th, down from 22nd last week. The Warriors stayed No. 1, and the Nets were 30th for a fifth week in a row in his rankings.
Toast of the week
ESPN on the Sixers, who rose from 25th to 15th:
“There’s clearly an element of good fortune that factors into Philly’s 8-2 surge. ... Ersan Ilyasova and Robert Covington have combined to drain 51 3s over the past 10 games. The Sixers, as a team, have moved into the league’s top 10 in defensive efficiency.”
Roast of the week
CBS Sports on the Timberwolves, who rose from 25th to 20th:
“ ... the (Timber)Wolves have won 5 of 7 and are just 2.5 back of the (Western Conference’s) 8th seed. OK, that’s not really saying that much. Your local public sanitation department’s rec league champions are 2.5 games from the 8th seed.
And so to the polls:
NBA.com
Ranking: 21st, down from 18th. From the site: “... they’re 2-10 (with the league’s second worst defense) over the last 3 1/2 weeks. They can blame the refs for Saturday’s loss in Chicago, but DeMarcus Cousins’ phantom foul on Dwyane Wade wasn’t the only time they’ve been beat down the floor over the last couple of weeks.”
Best: Warriors (Last week first)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
NBC Sports
Ranking: 25th, down from 21st. From the site: “... it’s hard to see bright playoff prospects for this team after losing Rudy Gay for the season with a torn Achilles’.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
ESPN
Ranking: 28th, down from 20th. From the site: “Don’t hold your breath waiting for playoff games in April to cap Year 1 of the Golden 1 Center.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
CBS Sports
Ranking: 24th, down from 22nd. From the site: “The Kings’ problems are not the officials. Their problem is that they are too often in a position for a bad call to ruin their chances of a win.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Lakers (LW 28)
SI.com
Ranking: 25th, down from 23rd. From the site: “The Kings are in danger of falling out of the eight-seed race, and it’s not out of the question that the Sixers might actually be utilizing their lottery swap rights.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
