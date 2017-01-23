Ty Lawson provides spark as Kings end five-game skid

Player of the game: Ty Lawson had 19 points and six assists off the bench Monday night as the Kings overcame a shaky start and ended a five-game losing streak with a 109-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
Turning point: The Kings trailed 38-28 after the first quarter, but their second unit, led by Lawson, opened the second quarter with a 16-6 run to tie the score 44-44. Sacramento outscored Detroit 37-24 in the second quarter and led 65-62 at halftime.
X-factor: Reserve Willie Cauley-Stein scored a season-high 12 points, 10 in the second quarter.
Records: Kings 17-27; Pistons 21-25
