Kings 109, Pistons 104 in photos

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) runs into Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons forward Jon Leuer defends against Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Kirthmon F. Dozier
Detroit Free Press
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) passes the ball as Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, rear, and forward Marcus Morris close in during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris (13) chase the loose ball during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris (13) battles Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo, left, and center Kosta Koufos (41) during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) makes a layup defended by Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10), defended by Detroit Pistons center Aron Baynes, passes the ball to center Willie Cauley-Stein, right, during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond and forward Tobias Harris defend against Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Kirthmon F. Dozier
Detroit Free Press
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson drives against Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins and guard Darren Collison during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Kirthmon F. Dozier
Detroit Free Press
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins and Detroit Pistons forward Jon Leuer (30) vie for the ball during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond dunks against the Sacramento Kings during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) brings the ball up court an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins passes the ball during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger watches from the sidelines during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings guard Malachi Richardson (5) is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press