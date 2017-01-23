Crunching numbers in Kings’ win over Pistons

A statistical look at the Kings’ 109-104 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at The Palace of Auburn Hills:
2: Blocked shots by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins, including one in the final seconds following his step-back jumper.
5: Advantage the Kings (10) held over the Pistons (5) in offensive rebounds.
5: Points by the Kings’ Ty Lawson off the bench in the fourth quarter on 2-for-3 shooting.
5: Points by the Kings’ Malachi Richardson in a season-high 14 minutes.
10: Advantage the Kings (56) held over the Pistons (46) in points in the paint.
10: Points by the Kings’ Matt Barnes. He had eight rebounds.
12: Advantage the Kings (21) held over the Pistons (9) in points of off turnovers.
13: Advantage the Kings (17) held over the Pistons (4) in second-chance points.
14: Game-high rebounds by the Kings’ Cousins, his fifth consecutive game with at least 10 rebounds.
19: Points by the Kings’ Lawson on 7-of-11 shooting.
21: Minutes played by the Kings’ Willie Cauley-Stein (12 points, five rebounds, blocked shot), the most since a Dec. 14 game at Houston (23 minutes).
22: Game-high points by the Kings’ Cousins.
22: Advantage the Kings’ bench (52) held over the Pistons’ bench (30).
