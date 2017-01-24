Kings can’t afford early deficit against Cavaliers

Kings (17-27) at Cavaliers (30-13)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland
When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Pressure the point: The Kings cannot allow Kyrie Irving to get comfortable. Irving, an elite scorer, had 26 points Jan. 13 at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento defenders must chase Irving off the 3-point line and deny him uncontested shots from beyond the arc.
2. Don’t get buried: The Kings trailed the Cavaliers 32-15 after the first quarter in Sacramento and never recovered in a 120-108 loss. Cleveland is frustrated after losing five of seven. If the Cavaliers take another big lead Wednesday, they won’t let up.
3. Maintain the intensity: The Kings have had solid efforts in back-to-back games, including Monday’s 109-104 win over the Detroit Pistons. They cannot settle for jump shots on offense and must be focused defensively.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
40
Arron Afflalo
SG
17
Garrett Temple
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Cavaliers
No.
Player
Pos.
2
Kyrie Irving
PG
4
Iman Shumpert
SG
23
LeBron James
SF
0
Kevin Love
PF
13
Tristan Thompson
C
