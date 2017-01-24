Kings Blog

January 24, 2017 5:39 PM

Kings can’t afford early deficit against Cavaliers

By Jason Jones

Kings (17-27) at Cavaliers (30-13)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Pressure the point: The Kings cannot allow Kyrie Irving to get comfortable. Irving, an elite scorer, had 26 points Jan. 13 at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento defenders must chase Irving off the 3-point line and deny him uncontested shots from beyond the arc.

2. Don’t get buried: The Kings trailed the Cavaliers 32-15 after the first quarter in Sacramento and never recovered in a 120-108 loss. Cleveland is frustrated after losing five of seven. If the Cavaliers take another big lead Wednesday, they won’t let up.

3. Maintain the intensity: The Kings have had solid efforts in back-to-back games, including Monday’s 109-104 win over the Detroit Pistons. They cannot settle for jump shots on offense and must be focused defensively.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

40

Arron Afflalo

SG

17

Garrett Temple

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Cavaliers

No.

Player

Pos.

2

Kyrie Irving

PG

4

Iman Shumpert

SG

23

LeBron James

SF

0

Kevin Love

PF

13

Tristan Thompson

C

 
