January 25, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Cauley-Stein’s skills grow

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings: Second-year center at ease demonstrating his development

Ever since Dave Joerger and his coaching staff joined the Kings, they have emphasized improving Willie Cauley-Stein’s all-around skills, including dribbling and perimeter shooting. Now that the second-year center is playing more, he is comfortable demonstrating his development. Take, for example, his drive past Andre Drummond for a dunk.

Game plan: Kings vs. Cavaliers

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Scouting the opponent: LeBron miffed with slumping Cavs’ direction

LeBron James has alluded to flaws with Cleveland’s roster all season. The day after their fifth loss in seven games, he spoke in more detail Tuesday. The Cavaliers host the Kings on Wednesday.

 
Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

