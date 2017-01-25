Kings Daily: Cauley-Stein’s skills grow

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings: Second-year center at ease demonstrating his development
Ever since Dave Joerger and his coaching staff joined the Kings, they have emphasized improving Willie Cauley-Stein’s all-around skills, including dribbling and perimeter shooting. Now that the second-year center is playing more, he is comfortable demonstrating his development. Take, for example, his drive past Andre Drummond for a dunk.
Video: Coach Joerger talks about the Kings’ win over the Pistons
Game plan: Kings vs. Cavaliers
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Scouting the opponent: LeBron miffed with slumping Cavs’ direction
LeBron James has alluded to flaws with Cleveland’s roster all season. The day after their fifth loss in seven games, he spoke in more detail Tuesday. The Cavaliers host the Kings on Wednesday.
