Cousins, Collison come up big as Kings stun Cavs 116-112 in overtime

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Kings overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-112 in overtime Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. The Kings won their second in a row after a season-worst five-game losing streak. Darren Collison scored 23 points for the Kings. Cleveland’s LeBron James had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
Turning point: Cousins found Arron Afflalo open for a 3-pointer that gave Sacramento a 115-112 lead with 17.3 seconds left in overtime.
X-factor: The Cavaliers, who have lost six of eight, sank only 17 of 34 free throws.
Records: Kings 18-27; Cavaliers 30-14
