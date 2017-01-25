Kings Blog

January 25, 2017 7:25 PM

Cousins, Collison come up big as Kings stun Cavs 116-112 in overtime

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Kings overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-112 in overtime Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. The Kings won their second in a row after a season-worst five-game losing streak. Darren Collison scored 23 points for the Kings. Cleveland’s LeBron James had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Turning point: Cousins found Arron Afflalo open for a 3-pointer that gave Sacramento a 115-112 lead with 17.3 seconds left in overtime.

X-factor: The Cavaliers, who have lost six of eight, sank only 17 of 34 free throws.

Records: Kings 18-27; Cavaliers 30-14

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos