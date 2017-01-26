Kings Daily: Winner no biggie for Afflalo

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings’ Afflalo takes winning shot against Cavaliers in stride
Arron Afflalo sinks the go-ahead basket on the road against the defending NBA champions to win a game in overtime, then notes he did “nothing” to celebrate. His teammates happily give him grief after the Kings rally to shock the host Cleveland Cavaliers 116-112 in overtime Wednesday night.
Recent struggles force Cavs to talk among themselves
Cleveland has dropped six of eight after Wednesday’s loss to the Kings. After Monday’s loss to New Orleans, LeBron James called the Cavaliers’ roster “top-heavy.”
Kings ‘win Twitter’ after upsetting Cavaliers in Cleveland
See a sampling of Twitter comments, both from the Kings organization and fans of the teams, following Sacramento’s win over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the Cavaliers
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ win over Cleveland.
Former Pleasant Grove standout Chriss named NBA ‘Rising Star’
Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss is one of 20 first- and second-year players selected to play in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, which tips off Feb. 17 during NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.
Celtics reach deal to put GE logo on uniform
The NBA’s most decorated franchise will get a little more decorated. The Boston Celtics announce a deal to put a General Electric advertisement on the team’s uniform. The 17-time NBA champions will wear the GE logo next season on a primary uniform that has remained relatively constant since the league formed in 1946.
