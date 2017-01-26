Kings Blog

January 26, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Winner no biggie for Afflalo

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Kings’ Afflalo takes winning shot against Cavaliers in stride

Arron Afflalo sinks the go-ahead basket on the road against the defending NBA champions to win a game in overtime, then notes he did “nothing” to celebrate. His teammates happily give him grief after the Kings rally to shock the host Cleveland Cavaliers 116-112 in overtime Wednesday night.

Recent struggles force Cavs to talk among themselves

Cleveland has dropped six of eight after Wednesday’s loss to the Kings. After Monday’s loss to New Orleans, LeBron James called the Cavaliers’ roster “top-heavy.”

Kings ‘win Twitter’ after upsetting Cavaliers in Cleveland

See a sampling of Twitter comments, both from the Kings organization and fans of the teams, following Sacramento’s win over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Video: Joerger praises Cousins’ defense in win

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the Cavaliers

A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ win over Cleveland.

Kings 116, Cavaliers 112 (OT) in photos

See photos from the Kings’ overtime victory over the defending-champion Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Former Pleasant Grove standout Chriss named NBA ‘Rising Star’

Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss is one of 20 first- and second-year players selected to play in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, which tips off Feb. 17 during NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

Celtics reach deal to put GE logo on uniform

The NBA’s most decorated franchise will get a little more decorated. The Boston Celtics announce a deal to put a General Electric advertisement on the team’s uniform. The 17-time NBA champions will wear the GE logo next season on a primary uniform that has remained relatively constant since the league formed in 1946.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos