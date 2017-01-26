Sources: Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins headed to his third All-Star Game

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has been voted to the Western Conference All-Star team as a reserve by coaches and will take part in the Skills Challenge, league sources confirmed.
The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not have authority to speak on the matter.
The reserves will be offically announced today NBA at 5 p.m. on TNT and on ESPN radio 1320 in Sacramento. The game will be played Feb. 19 in New Orleans.
This will be Cousins’ third consecutive All-Star selection and second participation in the Skills Challenge.
Midway through his seventh NBA season, the 26-year-old Cousins is averaging 28 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks. Cousins’ scoring ranks fifth in the NBA and is on pace for a career high. Cousins’ assists are also on course for a career best.
