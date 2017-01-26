Kings Blog

January 26, 2017 12:30 PM

Sources: Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins headed to his third All-Star Game

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has been voted to the Western Conference All-Star team as a reserve by coaches and will take part in the Skills Challenge, league sources confirmed.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not have authority to speak on the matter.

The reserves will be offically announced today NBA at 5 p.m. on TNT and on ESPN radio 1320 in Sacramento. The game will be played Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

This will be Cousins’ third consecutive All-Star selection and second participation in the Skills Challenge.

Midway through his seventh NBA season, the 26-year-old Cousins is averaging 28 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks. Cousins’ scoring ranks fifth in the NBA and is on pace for a career high. Cousins’ assists are also on course for a career best.

Kings use 'total' team effort to knock off Cavs

DeMarcus Cousins speaks after the Kings upset the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-112 in overtime Wednesday.

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos