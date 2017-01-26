Kings Blog

January 26, 2017 4:27 PM

Kings, seeking third consecutive road win, to face Indiana

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (18-27) at Pacers (22-22)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

When: Friday, 4 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Second option: Darren Collison had 23 points in Wednesday’s overtime win at Cleveland. The Kings need Collison to continue scoring to reduce defensive pressure on DeMarcus Cousins.

2. Post facilitation: Cousins has averaged 7.5 assists in the past two games, both victories. Cousins’ ability to set up teammates from the post against double teams is important, especially when he limits his turnovers. He had only two turnovers Wednesday after six in Monday’s win at Detroit.

3. Young boost: Willie Cauley-Stein and Malachi Richardson have played well lately, adding youthful energy off the bench. Their improved play should benefit the Kings this season and beyond.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

17

Garrett Temple

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Pacers

No.

Player

Pos.

44

Jeff Teague

PG

40

Glenn Robinson III

SG

13

Paul George

SF

21

Thaddeus Young

PF

33

Myles Turner

C

 
Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008.

