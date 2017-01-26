Kings, seeking third consecutive road win, to face Indiana

Kings (18-27) at Pacers (22-22)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
When: Friday, 4 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Second option: Darren Collison had 23 points in Wednesday’s overtime win at Cleveland. The Kings need Collison to continue scoring to reduce defensive pressure on DeMarcus Cousins.
2. Post facilitation: Cousins has averaged 7.5 assists in the past two games, both victories. Cousins’ ability to set up teammates from the post against double teams is important, especially when he limits his turnovers. He had only two turnovers Wednesday after six in Monday’s win at Detroit.
3. Young boost: Willie Cauley-Stein and Malachi Richardson have played well lately, adding youthful energy off the bench. Their improved play should benefit the Kings this season and beyond.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
17
Garrett Temple
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Pacers
No.
Player
Pos.
44
Jeff Teague
PG
40
Glenn Robinson III
SG
13
Paul George
SF
21
Thaddeus Young
PF
33
Myles Turner
C
Comments