Kings Daily: An All-Star and a playoff push

DeMarcus Cousins is named to his third All-Star team
Western Conference coaches vote Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins into the All-Star Game as a reserve. He has made the team three straight years.
Playoffs still within reach
The Kings are still thinking playoffs after a 2-2 start to their eight-game trip.
Game plan: Kings vs. Pacers
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
Get a look at the All-Star Game reserves
Check out a photo gallery featuring the 14 reserves for the All-Star Game, including key stats for each player.
Kanter out indefinitely
Oklahoma City forward Enes Kanter is out indefinitely after breaking his right arm punching a chair during Thursday’s win over Dallas.
