January 27, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: An All-Star and a playoff push

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

DeMarcus Cousins is named to his third All-Star team

Western Conference coaches vote Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins into the All-Star Game as a reserve. He has made the team three straight years.

Playoffs still within reach

The Kings are still thinking playoffs after a 2-2 start to their eight-game trip.

Game plan: Kings vs. Pacers

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Get a look at the All-Star Game reserves

Check out a photo gallery featuring the 14 reserves for the All-Star Game, including key stats for each player.

Kanter out indefinitely

Oklahoma City forward Enes Kanter is out indefinitely after breaking his right arm punching a chair during Thursday’s win over Dallas.

 
Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

