Kings Blog

January 27, 2017 1:19 PM

Kings’ Matt Barnes to turn himself in over NYC nightclub incident

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

INDIANAPOLIS

Kings forward Matt Barnes will turn himself to face misdemeanor assault charges from a Dec. 5 altercation at a New York City nightclub, a source close to Barnes confirmed.

The Kings will play in Philadelphia on Monday night, but the source said it was uncertain exactly when Barnes will turn himself into authorities.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person did not have authority to speak on the matter.

ANDY FURILLO: Kings teammates Barnes, Cousins need better hangouts in NYC

AILENE VOISIN: Incident involving Barnes, Cousins an unnecessary distraction

The incident happened at the Avenue nightclub after the Kings played the New York Knicks. Barnes was accused of choking a woman. Barnes has maintained his innocence and denied starting the altercation.

Barnes was wanted for questioning after the incident and his attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a statement at the time that Barnes would cooperate with the investigation.

Barnes, however, left New York City after the incident and traveled with the Kings to Dallas.

Barnes, 36, and Kings’ three-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins have been named in a civil suit stemming from the incident. Cousins, however, is not facing any criminal charges.

Jasmine Besiso, 26, and Myrone Powell, 35, filed the civil suit. Powell alleged Cousins punched him in the fight.

Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins goes on a profane tirade against Sacramento Bee sports columnist Andy Furillo.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos