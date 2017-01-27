Kings’ Matt Barnes to turn himself in over NYC nightclub incident

Kings forward Matt Barnes will turn himself to face misdemeanor assault charges from a Dec. 5 altercation at a New York City nightclub, a source close to Barnes confirmed.
The Kings will play in Philadelphia on Monday night, but the source said it was uncertain exactly when Barnes will turn himself into authorities.
The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person did not have authority to speak on the matter.
The incident happened at the Avenue nightclub after the Kings played the New York Knicks. Barnes was accused of choking a woman. Barnes has maintained his innocence and denied starting the altercation.
Barnes was wanted for questioning after the incident and his attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a statement at the time that Barnes would cooperate with the investigation.
Barnes, however, left New York City after the incident and traveled with the Kings to Dallas.
Barnes, 36, and Kings’ three-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins have been named in a civil suit stemming from the incident. Cousins, however, is not facing any criminal charges.
Jasmine Besiso, 26, and Myrone Powell, 35, filed the civil suit. Powell alleged Cousins punched him in the fight.
